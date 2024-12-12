Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler, and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright have been named AFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for their performances in Week 14.

Ja’Marr Chase – Offensive Player of the Week

Chase delivered a standout performance on Monday Night Football, hauling in 14 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals’ 27-20 victory over the Cowboys. This marked his sixth career game with at least 175 receiving yards, tying for the second-most in NFL history by a player in their first four seasons. Chase, a four-time Offensive Player of the Week, becomes only the fifth wide receiver since 2000 to achieve this milestone, joining Amari Cooper, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, and Julio Jones.

Zach Sieler – Defensive Player of the Week

Sieler anchored the Dolphins’ defense in their 32-26 overtime win against the Jets, recording four tackles and two crucial sacks in the fourth quarter. His dominant performance earned him his first Defensive Player of the Week award, making him the sixth Dolphins defensive lineman to receive the honor. Sieler also became the second former Ferris State player to win a Player of the Week accolade, following Tavierre Thomas.

Advertisement

We call him Sack Sieler for a reason 👊



Congrats @zachsieler on being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week! #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/PpKSI31zrQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 11, 2024

Matthew Wright – Special Teams Player of the Week

Wright’s clutch kicking sealed the Chiefs’ 19-17 victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. He made all four of his field goal attempts, including the game-winning 31-yard kick as time expired. This is Wright’s second career Special Teams Player of the Week award and his first as a Chief, joining Harrison Butker as the only Chiefs kickers to earn the honor in the past decade. Wright also became the second former UCF kicker to win multiple awards, following Matt Prater.