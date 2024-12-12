The National Football League (NFL) is expanding its global presence with its first-ever regular season game in Berlin, Germany, scheduled for 2025. The game will be held at the Olympic Stadium, marking a significant milestone in the league’s ongoing commitment to international growth.

Berlin will become the fifth city in Germany to host an NFL regular season game, following successful events in Munich and Frankfurt since 2022. The league’s new multiyear commitment to playing games in Berlin underscores the city’s importance as a sports hub. In addition to the game, the NFL will collaborate with the Berlin Senate to enhance sports development, particularly flag football, which will be included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The initiative will focus on growing the sport in schools and local clubs throughout the city.

The historic venue, Olympic Stadium, has previously hosted NFL games, including five American Bowl matchups from 1990 to 1994. It was also home to NFL Europe’s Berlin Thunder from 2003 to 2007. The stadium has seen significant international events, such as the 1936 Summer Olympics, the 1974 and 2006 FIFA Men’s World Cup, and the 2011 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

As part of its international expansion, the NFL can schedule up to eight league-operated international regular-season games annually. In 2025, in addition to the Berlin game, the NFL will play two regular season games in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one in Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, with further games and locations to be announced soon. The league has already hosted 55 regular season games worldwide. The NFL will reveal details on participating teams, schedule, and ticket sales in the coming months.