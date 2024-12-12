The Atlanta Hawks overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the New York Knicks 108-100 at Madison Square Garden, earning a spot in the NBA Cup semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Trae Young led Atlanta’s charge with 22 points and 11 assists, marking his league-leading 18th double-double of the season.

But all day you will see Young’s celebration on the New York Knicks logo.

Atlanta’s win was a complete team effort, with four players notching double-doubles: De’Andre Hunter scored a game-high 24 points, Jalen Johnson contributed 21 points and 15 rebounds, Onyeka Okongwu added 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Clint Capela chipped in 11 points and 13 boards.

The Hawks’ comeback was fueled by a dominant third quarter in which they outscored New York 34-18, including a decisive 29-10 run to close the period. Young exploded for 12 points and five assists in the quarter, directly contributing to 23 of Atlanta’s 34 points.

“We knew what the stakes were coming into this game,” Young said postgame. “We needed everybody to step up, and everybody did. That’s why we got this win.”

Atlanta’s defense stifled the Knicks in the second half, holding them to just 46 points — the second-fewest by New York in a half this season. While Karl-Anthony Towns extended his double-double streak to 14 games with 19 points and 19 rebounds, Atlanta’s depth proved decisive. The Hawks’ bench outscored New York’s 43-14, continuing their recent trend of dominance.

The Hawks now boast a 7-1 record in their last eight games as they head to the semifinals.