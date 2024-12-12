Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos, and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee have been named NFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for their standout performances in Week 14.

Sam Darnold – Offensive Player of the Week

Darnold led the Vikings to a decisive 42-21 victory over the Falcons, completing 22 of 28 passes (78.6%) for 347 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. His performance, which included a 157.9 passer rating, made him just the ninth quarterback in NFL history to achieve at least 325 passing yards, five touchdown passes, a 75% completion rate, and a passer rating above 155 with no interceptions in a single game. This marks Darnold’s second career Offensive Player of the Week honor, his first with the Vikings, joining Kirk Cousins, Sam Bradford, and Joshua Dobbs in the franchise’s recent history.

SAMMY D!!!



Sam Darnold has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week.#ProBowlVote



📰: https://t.co/cdj4DpUcon pic.twitter.com/Z0HnOQ3iEZ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 11, 2024

Yetur Gross-Matos – Defensive Player of the Week

Gross-Matos dominated in the 49ers’ 38-13 win over the Bears, recording four tackles and three sacks. He was the only player in the league to log three sacks in Week 14, becoming the first 49ers defensive lineman since Nick Bosa to win the award. This recognition is the first of Gross-Matos’ career and adds him to the legacy of Penn State defensive linemen to earn the honor.

Earned 🫡



Yetur Gross-Matos named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 11, 2024

Bryan Bresee – Special Teams Player of the Week

Bresee’s blocked field goal with 11 seconds left sealed the Saints’ 14-11 win over the Giants. He became the first Saints defensive lineman in 20 years to win the award and only the second former Clemson defensive lineman to earn this distinction.