On This date in 2000, West Coast rapper/actor Xzibit released his third album Restless on the Epic/Loud/SRC imprint.

Xzibit’s Restless is a quintessential West Coast hip-hop album that captures the essence of early 2000s rap with a mix of gritty lyricism and polished production. Executive produced by Dr. Dre, the album delivers anthems like “X” and “Front 2 Back,” showcasing Xzibit’s commanding delivery and charisma.

Features from heavyweights like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Nate Dogg add star power, while the beats, crafted by Dre, Rockwilder, and DJ Quik, offer a seamless blend of thumping basslines and slick melodies.

Lyrically, Xzibit balances braggadocio with introspection, addressing themes of loyalty, street life, and ambition. The album’s cohesion and energy cemented Xzibit as a force in hip-hop, making Restless a standout in his discography and a classic of its era.

Salute to X to the Z for this unforgettable piece of Hip Hop history!