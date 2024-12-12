Victoria Monét Unveils ‘A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements’

Three-time GRAMMY-winning artist Victoria Monét surprises fans with releasing A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements, now available via Lovett Music/RCA Records.

This enchanting album transforms fan favorites like “On My Mama” and “I’m The One” into lush orchestral masterpieces, blending them seamlessly with timeless holiday classics. Tracks such as “Smoke” and “Hollywood” marry festive standards like “Let It Snow” and “Carol of the Bells” with Jaguar II’s soulful instrumentals, showcasing Monét’s unique ability to reimagine her music through a holiday lens.

Building on the tradition from 2020’s A Jaguar Christmas, Monét invites listeners to celebrate with her signature elegance and soul. Collaborating with renowned composer Maurice “Pirahnahead” Herd, Monét presents a purely instrumental, family-friendly album that blends live orchestration with her distinctive sound, creating a rich, celebratory soundtrack for the season. A Jaguar II Christmas marks a bold evolution in the Jaguar Era, embracing the holiday season with genre-defying artistry.

