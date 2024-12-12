Well, comedian and actor Brandon T. Jackson has entered the chat. The Percy Jackson star recently voiced his frustrations with fellow comedian Katt Williams, accusing him of hypocrisy and dishonesty. Appearing on The Kid L Podcast, Jackson didn’t hold back, taking aim at what he sees as a “fake woke” movement within the Black community. Fake woke. That’s a thing, huh?

First, Jackson addressed Katt Williams’ past remarks during an episode of Club Shay Shay, where Williams claimed Jackson’s success was tied to his role in Big Momma’s House, where he dressed as a woman.

Get this, in response, Jackson delivered a direct message: “Stop talking through the media…why he ain’t come to me first?” He also expressed frustration over Williams’ approach, accusing him of hiding behind public statements instead of addressing issues directly.

“I don’t like fake prophets,” Jackson said. “If you’re a real prophet, be a real prophet. Don’t just say stuff in the media. Real prophets follow the law of God. If not, you’re just a comedian talking sh*t and trying to sell tickets. Don’t come off if you’re a prophet disguised as a comedian. I’m fine with that. But real prophets have honor, not fake honor.”

Then came criticism of Katt’s hypocrisy where Jackson further accused Williams of aligning with the same industry he criticizes. “You’re exposing the industry, but you’re sides to the same people you exposed… Don’t act like you f*king free, bro. You a slave just like everybody else. Stop the bullsht,” he said.

What’s more, he added that Williams had been critical of him for years, despite Jackson being a fan: “Katt’s been dissing me since I was 20…and I’ve been nothing but a fan of him.”

But he didn’t stop there because he threw in accusations of drug use, claiming that it undermines any spiritual or moral claims. “You can’t sniff cocaine and say you love Jesus at the same time. Like, what is he? Cocaine and Jesus don’t mix. Like, stop the games. Like, either you going to be righteous or you going to be wicked,” Jackson declared.

He continued: “Don’t act like you just prophet, dude. Exactly, like, are you a prophet or you trying to profit?… Don’t do this woke sh*t if you’re not really going to be about it. That’s my issue…That’s why I don’t respect what Katt Williams be saying.”

But the broader criticism of the Black community was what might be the most interesting of this whole rant-ish conversation. Jackson criticized what he perceives as a lack of unity in the Black community. He called out “fake Black movements” and questioned the sincerity of efforts to bring people together.

“If we gon really divide, let’s do it! Fk all this fake Black sh*t. If we gon really divide, then divide. But if not, nia you’re American!” he said.

Jackson also claimed he has sacrificed more than others in his efforts to support the community. “I sacrificed my family and all my sht and these ni*as was still working while we was in the communities working…I don’t want to hear that sht…they don’t want to come together unless it’s some strip club sht,” he added.

It’s obvious Jackson is passionate but may have came off divisive. He reflected his frustration with both individual figures like Katt Williams and broader societal issues. While his critique may resonate with some, it also risks alienating others who view his comments as too divisive or confrontational.