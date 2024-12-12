In the most recent episode of Apt. 5H, Maino talks to DJ Self and Bianca Torres about what really went down in his unaired interview with Suge Knight, inspiring the incarcerated youth at Riker’s Island, his new EP MainoVation and more.

Watch as Maino shares details about his call with Suge and why it the interview was never aired. He also talks about going back to Riker’s Island in order to talk to the incarcerated youth about changing their lives, how he began cohosting with Angela Yee on Way Up With Angela Yee and much more.