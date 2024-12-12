Yasiin Bey Announces ‘Money Christmas’ Live Stream Performance, New Material

Renowned rapper, singer, and actor yasiin bey returns with Money Christmas, his first solo material in five years. The live-streamed performance will take place on December 15 at 7:00 PM GMT / 8:00 PM CET / 2:00 PM EST on his Bandcamp platform for $7.99. This marks his first major release since the debut of his Negus sound installation in 2019.

The performance will showcase bey’s new music and feature artwork titled Osanta Bin Lyin, created in collaboration with Spanish-Moroccan artist Anuar Khalifi. Khalifi, a longtime creative partner, previously worked with bey on live performances and the short film Part of Me in 2023. The Third Line Gallery in Dubai represents both artists.

The music from Money Christmas will also be available on vinyl in the coming months, further extending bey’s rich artistic legacy.

Advertisement