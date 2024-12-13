As hip-hop fans begin to get a taste of Snoop Dogg’s newest project Missionary, a collaboration with Dr. Dre, let’s revisit the iconic Los Angeles rapper’s catalog. Here’s our definitive list of Snoop Dogg’s top albums so far.

Tha Last Meal (2000)

Kicking off the list is Tha Last Meal, a fitting farewell to Snoop’s No Limit Records era. Packed with smooth beats and West Coast swagger, the album showcases Snoop’s transition into the new millennium with hits like “Lay Low” and “Wrong Idea.” Its title might hint at finality, but this record left fans hungry for more.

R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The Masterpiece (2004)

Snoop’s knack for blending gangsta rap with R&B is on full display in R&G. This album gave us the timeless anthem “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” along with other gems like “Let’s Get Blown.” It’s a smooth, stylish effort that further cemented Snoop’s versatility in the mid-2000s.

Doggumentary (2011)

Two decades into his career, Snoop proved he still had the magic touch with Doggumentary. Featuring collaborations with Kanye West, Willie Nelson, and Gorillaz, the album offers a mix of party anthems and introspective tracks. Standouts like “Boom” and “Wet” remind fans why Snoop remains a force in the game.

Bush (2015)

Produced by Pharrell Williams, Bush takes listeners on a funk-infused journey. This album trades gangsta rap for a kaleidoscope of breezy vibes, featuring tracks like the infectious “Peaches N Cream.” While it may not be classic Snoop, it showcases his ability to evolve and keep things fresh.

Ego Trippin’ (2008)

Ego Trippin’ saw Snoop stepping out of his comfort zone. From crooning on “Sexual Eruption” to tipping his hat to country music with “My Medicine,” this album highlights his experimental side. It’s a bold and unpredictable offering that showcases Snoop’s artistic range.

Tha Blue Carpet Treatment (2006)

Rolling out the metaphorical blue carpet, Snoop delivers a masterclass in West Coast rap with Tha Blue Carpet Treatment. Featuring heavy hitters like “That’s That” and “Vato,” this album blends old-school grit with modern flair, making it a standout in his discography.

No Limit Top Dogg (1999)

After experimenting with Southern hip-hop, Snoop returned to his West Coast roots with No Limit Top Dogg. Tracks like “B Please” and “Down 4 My N’s” showcase his ability to adapt without losing his signature style. This album solidified his staying power in the rap game.

Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told (1998)

Snoop’s first album after leaving Death Row Records, Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told, is a bold departure that leans into Southern hip-hop influences. Despite mixed reviews, tracks like “Still a G Thang” and “Woof” are undeniable bangers that keep fans coming back.

Tha Doggfather (1996)

Following the massive success of his debut, Snoop delivered Tha Doggfather under challenging circumstances, including the loss of Tupac Shakur. Despite the turmoil, tracks like “Snoop’s Upside Ya Head” and the title track demonstrate Snoop’s resilience and creative depth, securing its place as a classic

Doggystyle (1993)

It’s no surprise that Doggystyle tops the list. Snoop’s debut album is a masterpiece that redefined gangsta rap and introduced the world to his laid-back flow. With iconic tracks like “Gin and Juice” and “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?),” this record remains a cornerstone of hip-hop history.