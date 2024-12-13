50 Cent Believes the NFL Supporting JAY-Z is ‘Good News’

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the NFL would stand beside JAY-Z. 50 Cent, despite his trolling of HOV, supports the decision.

“This good news the NFL is gonna hold it down [football emoji],” 50 wrote. “Super Bowl is gonna be popping.”

Roger Goodell and the NFL are standing strong with JAY-Z and Roc Nation in the fall of a lawsuit alleging the rapper and mogul committed sexual assault.

Goodell acknowledged the situation at a press conference for the league’s partnership with Netflix.

“We are aware of the civil allegations and Jay Z’s really strong response to that,” Goodell said. “We know obviously that litigation is happening. But from our standpoint our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl.”

You can hear Goodell’s complete statement below.