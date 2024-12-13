Another day, another Diddy update. This time from 50 Cent, a harsh Diddy critic who is diving into one of the most controversial projects of his career: a Netflix documentary examining Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged history of sexual abuse and misconduct. The rapper and producer shared insight into the upcoming film during a Friday appearance on GMA3: What You Need to Know.

What’s crazy is 50 is producing this documentary in real time. As things happen he’s, well, documenting.

Known for his decades-long “beef” with Diddy, if that’s what you want to call it, 50 Cent described their tension as less of a feud and more of a “competitive energy.” He also spoke candidly about the challenges of working on the documentary, which is being directed by Alexandria Stapleton.

“It’s a difficult project because every day there’s new accusations coming out, it’s new things that happened,” 50 Cent explained. “It’s become an octopus, with so many powers and so many things going on there.”

Now get this, when asked whether he had anticipated the extent of the allegations against Diddy, 50 admitted he was taken aback. “No, not this bad. Not this much stuff. I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this many accusations and things that have taken place,” he said.

The upcoming documentary, which 50 Cent first confirmed in September, remains untitled but promises to be an in-depth exploration of the allegations against Combs. The claims reportedly span decades and include charges of sexual abuse and misconduct.

Let’s be real, this is going to be the definitive Diddy project, right?

“This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent and Stapleton said in a previous joint statement. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives.”

What’s more documentary takes shape as Combs awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The once-celebrated music and fashion mogul has been denied bail three times since his September arrest, which followed a federal indictment. Investigators allege he operated a vast criminal enterprise to fulfill his “sexual gratification.”

As the allegations and legal battles continue to unfold, 50 Cent’s documentary aims to go beyond the headlines, shedding light on the broader narrative and its human cost. For now, the rapper remains focused on telling the complex story with honesty and depth.