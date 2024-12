What is Outkast’s greatest song? If you ask Big Boi, it’s “SpottieOttieDopaliscious.” Speaking on Complex’s GOAT Talk, Big Boi detailed why.

“Because the horns,” Big Boi said. “It’s just so enchanting. So when you get in the Cadillac, you turn that on and you ride around.”

You can see the full episode below.

Advertisement