Diddy Granted Access to Laptop for Pre-Trial Preparation

Diddy has been granted access to a laptop while in jail for trial preparation.

According to PEOPLE, the laptop comes after bail denial and can be used to review pre-loaded discovery materials at the Metropolitan Detention Center based in Brooklyn. The mogul will access the laptop “seven days per week from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.”

Any additional use for the laptop would have to be approved.

Last week, Diddy fought back against what his lawyers assert is an invasion of his privacy while in federal custody. The Bad Boy mogul’s legal team has filed a new motion accusing prosecutors of spying on him during his incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

“The evidence shows the government is using Mr. Combs’ detention to spy on him and invade his confidential communications with his counsel,” the defense stated in court documents obtained and reported by PEOPLE.

Diddy has been denied bail three times since his September indictment. His lawyers argue that his rights have been repeatedly violated while in custody.

Get this, the most recent controversy centers around a search of Combs’ jail cell, which prosecutors claimed was part of a routine security sweep at MDC. Combs’ defense team, however, alleges that the search was used as a pretext to target him specifically.

During the jailhouse sweep, a federal investigator allegedly photographed Combs’ handwritten notes—material his lawyers say is protected under attorney-client privilege—and shared them with prosecutors.

“This disturbing conduct is a blatant violation of Mr. Combs’ rights,” his lawyers argued in the motion, adding, “Prosecutors say the search was motivated by security concerns at MDC, but that is a false pretext.”

Furthermore, the defense further described the government’s actions as “knowingly, intentionally and secretly” taking privileged notes to use against Combs, calling it “outrageous government conduct.”

Diddy’s team has reasonable fair trial concern.

His attorneys claim these actions compromise his ability to prepare for his trial, set for May 2025. “Mr. Combs cannot possibly receive a fair trial if he is not permitted to confer privately and confidentially with his counsel and others working at their direction, and to take and keep notes of his trial preparation,” the filing states.

Although a judge recently ruled that any evidence obtained during the sweep would not be considered at a November bail hearing, Combs was still denied bail. Judge Arun Subramanian cited a “serious risk of witness tampering” as the reason for keeping Combs behind bars until his trial.

What’s Next? With the trial date months away, the Love Records founder will likely remain in federal custody, where his legal battles continue to play out. Combs and his team are pushing back against what they see as government overreach, raising questions about his treatment and ability to defend himself while awaiting his day in court.

And the saga can’t stop, won’t stop.