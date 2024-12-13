DracBaby Unleashes Debut Album ‘Fully Loaded Drac’

image001 (1)

Rising Memphis artist DracBaby has dropped his highly anticipated debut album, Fully Loaded Drac. The project delivers six fresh tracks, including “Don’t Drown,” “Go,” “Check In,” “Gorgeous,” “Law & Order,” and “1 of 1.”

The album’s opener, “Don’t Drown,” highlights DracBaby’s range, blending R&B tones with gritty lyrics like, “Load up them choppas and go against the city since everybody actin’ like they going against me.” On the hard-hitting “Go,” DracBaby declares his ambition: “They boxing me in, the industry played, this shit watered down, I’m still tryna see how I’m finna get in.”

Teasing fans with his single “Ring A Bell,” DracBaby cements his arrival and aims to carve a permanent place in the rap world with Fully Loaded Drac.

