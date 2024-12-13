In case you were wondering about longevity and what that means in Hip Hop today, then you should look at Drake and his Billboard Awards run. The Toronto icon made history again, earning the title of Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards for the eighth time.

Eighth.

This remarkable achievement places the Toronto rapper in a league of his own, as he now holds double the year-end No. 1 titles of any other artist, edging out R. Kelly by just one.

The 38-year-old artist also took home the award for Top Rap Album for his 2023 project, For All the Dogs.

Top Rap Album. That too.

According to Billboard, the album dominated the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for 11 weeks during the eligibility period, marking the longest reign for any Drake album since Take Care.

For All the Dogs delivered multiple hits, including “Slime You Out” featuring SZA and “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole, both of which claimed the No. 1 spot on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Another standout track, “Rich Baby Daddy,” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA, also contributed to the album’s success.

In the Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist categories, Drake edged out his longtime rival Kendrick Lamar to secure the win, bringing his career total to an impressive 42 Billboard Music Awards.

In the Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist categories, Drake edged out his longtime rival Kendrick Lamar to secure the win, bringing his career total to an impressive 42 Billboard Music Awards.

However, Kendrick scored a major victory with Top Rap Song for his hit “Not Like Us.” The summer anthem broke records with a 24-week streak atop the Hot Rap Songs chart and a 21-week run leading the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, tying a previous record.

But get this, the evening’s biggest winner was Taylor Swift, who collected 10 awards, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist. Swift also earned accolades for Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album, solidifying her dominance across multiple categories.

Drake’s latest accolades further cement his position as one of the most celebrated artists in Billboard history, while the 2024 awards highlighted the diversity and evolution of music across genres.

Pretty much undisputed and has been for years.