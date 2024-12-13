Fat Joe Returns with Long-Awaited Album ‘The World Changed On Me’

Grammy-nominated artist and cultural icon Fat Joe has released his highly anticipated solo album, The World Changed On Me. The Bronx legend’s first solo effort in nearly 15 years, the project features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Anitta, DJ Khaled, Babyface, Chris Rock, Ty Dolla $ign, Remy Ma, and Dre (of Cool & Dre), who also co-produced multiple tracks.

The album’s deeply personal tone includes a tribute to Joe’s late brother, Angel Cartagena, with cover art and the emotional outro, “They Don’t Love You.” Showcasing his ability to evolve while maintaining his signature sound, the album also includes previously released tracks like “Paradise” (featuring DJ Khaled and Anitta) and “I Got You” (featuring Babyface).

Joe’s last full-length project, Family Ties (2019), was a joint album with Dre featuring collaborations with Eminem, Cardi B, and Mary J. Blige. His last solo project, The Darkside Vol. 1 (2010), boasted appearances from Jeezy, Lil Wayne, and Busta Rhymes.

Advertisement

Beyond music, Fat Joe is making waves as a media personality. His STARZ show, Fat Joe Talks, launched in October and has already featured notable guests like Mary J. Blige, Hakeem Jeffries, and LL Cool J. With The World Changed On Me, Joe cements his status as both a hip-hop legend and a cultural trailblazer.