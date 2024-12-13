Today, GRAMMY-nominated recording artist GloRilla (CMG/Interscope Records) gets in the holiday spirits by releasing “Xmas Time” with Kehlani. Directed by Maxx and Madison, the live performance collaboration is festive, as Kehlani delivers a warm message of togetherness on the hook. At the same time, Big Glo’s playful quips and grateful attitude bring the joyous track together while performing under a blanket of snow.

“Happy Holidays to you and all your relations / and happy holidays to all our folks who couldn’t make it / I went to the North Pole to cop these bracelets / I got ice for ages, may your Christmas be amazing,” raps Glo. The warmth melts midtrack when a booming beat switch takes over the record, allowing Glo to flaunt her grizzled flow. “Certified trick, I get it from my dad,” she exclaims, again proving why her versatility is second to none.

Billboard crowned Big Glo this month as the Hottest Female Rapper of 2024. That win arrives shortly after she also was named AP’s Breakthrough Artist of 2024. Glo’s ascension into superstardom includes GLORIOUS debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and securing the highest debut week for a female rapper, numerous Hot 100 wins, including “Yeah Glo!,” “TGIF” and “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” featuring Sexyy Redd. Glo also landed two Grammy nominations for her double platinum single “Yeah Glo!” in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories, solidifying her stellar run this year. Most recently, she also earned the second Billboard Hot 100 top 10 song of her career as a feature on Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky.”

GLORIOUS remains the talk of many year-end conversations for best albums, including mentions for Rolling Stone, NPR, Billboard, Rap-Up, UPROXX, and more. “TGIF” landed on best singles lists for Vulture, Time, Pitchfork, New York Times, and Rolling Stone, while “Yeah Glo!” “Wanna Be (Remix),” and WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME also made the New York Times Best Songs List. TIME also named “TGIF” the number one song of 2024. Glo covered Rolling Stone’s Musician on Musician cover with Busta Rhymes. She also popped out as a surprise guest for TDE’s Christmas Concert & Toy Drive.

After releasing two seminal projects this year, including Ehhthang Ehhthang and her debut album GLORIOUS, Glo has more than proven that she’s a surefire rap superstar who can release hit records at a prolific clip.