Lil Durk Bond Denied as He is Linked to Another Murder in Chicago

Lil Durk’s legal trouble is worsening. According to the Chicago Tribune, newly unsealed court documents highlight new accusations in connection to the 2022 murder of a gang leader on the city’s Far South Side.

The new details were revealed in a bond hearing for the rapper, which was ultimately denied.

“We were obviously disappointed, but will continue to fight on,” Durk’s attorney Jonathan Brayman said. “Mr. Banks remains confident and optimistic about the future. He deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support he has felt since his arrest.”

Durk, born Durk Devontay Banks, was originally arrested for murder-for-hire, which was designed to kill Quando Rondo instead of wounding one of his relatives. The new documents state Durk was the orchestrator of the murder of 24-year-old Stephon Mack outside of the Youth Peace Center. Mack was reportedly the leader of the Smashville Gangster Disciples.

The shooting is believed to be in retaliation for the murder of Durk’s brother, Dontay Banks, which a member of the same faction carried out. “Lil Durk was and still is offering money for people to kill those responsible for his brother’s murder, and more specifically, offering to pay money for any Gangster Disciple that is killed,” an agent wrote.

Durk is not yet charged with the murder.

This development came after Lil Durk’s attorneys stated that they believed the Feds had nothing against the Chicago star.

Speaking with TMZ, Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg of The Findling Law Firm, P.C., Jonathan Bryaman, and Christy O’Conner state: “When you see an artist’s rap lyrics quoted as ‘evidence’ against them, it is a glaring indication that there is no real evidence against that person.”

Federal authorities highlight the lyrics of “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy,” where Durk rapped “Told me they got an addy (gooo) / Got location (gooo) Green light (go, go, go, go, go) / Look on the news and see your son, You screamin’, ‘No, no’ (p***y!!!)”

In addition to their statement, his legal team states that the accusations are false and “lacking in the most basic due diligence. The real truth is that Durk Banks is a Grammy Award-winning artist, a dedicated father, and a loving husband.”

“Mr. Banks has been intensely committed to giving back to the Chicago community he loves through his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation and has put on more than a dozen charitable events over the last few years.

“He is looking forward to fighting against these false allegations in court.”

Last month, Durk entered a not-guilty plea in his federal murder-for-hire case during an appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom. The Chicago artist, extradited from Miami ,where he was apprehended three weeks ago, will remain in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

According to HipHopDX, Durk, whose legal name is Durk Derrick Banks, was initially detained in Florida while allegedly attempting to flee the country. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California has since filed two additional charges: use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and using and possessing firearms, including a machine gun, in furtherance of a violent crime resulting in death.

A detention hearing is scheduled for December 12 to determine if Durk will be granted a bond.

The Lil Durk case is yet another troubling example of the criminal justice system intersecting hip-hop in the most violent of ways. But Durk isn’t alone on an island with these serious charges. Let’s break down the five other men allegedly involved in rapper Lil Durk’s suspected murder-for-hire plot targeting rapper Quando Rondo, who are now facing federal charges alongside the famed Chicago rapper.

Durk Banks, better known as Lil Durk, was arrested on October 24 in Miami. Prosecutors allege that the 28-year-old Chicago rapper placed a hit on Rondo in response to the 2020 death of fellow musician and close friend, King Von. Serious charges.

Now, according to authorities, five of Lil Durk’s associates allegedly assisted in an August 19, 2022, shooting intended for Rondo that instead resulted in the death of Rondo’s 24-year-old cousin, Saviay’a Robinson.

The five men, all linked to Lil Durk’s Only The Family (OTF) collective, were arrested in Chicago on October 24 under a federal grand jury indictment containing four counts related to the murder-for-hire plot.

The indicted individuals are:

Kavon London Grant, 28, a.k.a. “Cuz” and “Vonnie,” of Chicago

Deandre Dontrell Wilson, 33, a.k.a. “DeDe,” of Chicago

Keith Jones, 33, a.k.a. “Flacka,” of Gary, Indiana

David Brian Lindsey, 33, a.k.a. “Browneyez,” of Addison, Illinois

Asa Houston, 36, a.k.a. “Boogie,” of Chicago

Get this: Jones is additionally charged with possession of a machine gun.

All defendants made their initial court appearances in the Northern District of Illinois on October 24. According to an October 25 news release from the Central District of California, they are expected to be arraigned in the United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

What’s more, if convicted, Lil Durk and the other five men each face potential life sentences.

As we said, these are serious charges.

As of Nov. 4, Grant, Wilson, and Lindsey were held at Winnebago County Jail in Illinois, awaiting extradition to Los Angeles. Houston and Jones remain in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. Lil Durk continues to be held in federal custody in Miami.