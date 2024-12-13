Mariah Carey to Shine in NFL Christmas Gameday Show Open on Netflix

Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas and best-selling female artist of all time, will bring her holiday magic to the NFL Christmas Gameday Show Open on Netflix this December 25th. Following her record-breaking Christmas tour, Carey will dazzle fans with a taped performance of her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Netflix will host the NFL’s marquee Christmas Day matchups: the Kansas City Chiefs face the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 PM ET, followed by the Baltimore Ravens versus the Houston Texans at 4:30 PM ET. Broadcasts will air locally in team cities and stream on U.S. mobile devices via NFL+.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Merry Christmas, Carey’s anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You” recently hit 16x Platinum, the highest RIAA certification for a female artist’s single. The timeless track also reclaimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Holiday 100, reaffirming Mariah’s holiday reign.

Advertisement