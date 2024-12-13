Alongside the arrival of the R&B superstar’s sixth studio album, Glad You Came, on Friday (Dec. 13), Mario has delivered the music video for “Keep Going (Aaaaahhhhh),” the focus track off his upcoming LP.

The feature is co-directed by James Bahman and Mario. “Keep Going (Aaaaahhhhh),” and its new video, is exemplary of the yearning R&B that has made Mario an indisputable icon. The sultry new cut stars Parker McKenna as Mario’s romantic interest, and the pair make for an electric on-screen tandem as Mario powers through his sensual new offering.

Previously, Mario co-directed the video for the album’s lead single, “Space,” with Amber Park (Sabrina Carpenter, Kehlani), a performance-driven offering for the ballroom-ready track.

Glad You Came will be Mario’s first new album in over six years, and his first to be released through the partnership his label and production company, New Citizen, formed with Epic Records in 2023. “Keep Going (Aaaaahhhhh)” follows “Space” and the album’s title track, “Glad You Came,” as visuals into his new world.