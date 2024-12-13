Max B Reveals His Prison Release Date During Call to The JBP

We are under a year before Biggaveli returns to the streets. During the Wednesday airing, Max B called Officially Ice of The Joe Budden Podcast and revealed the date that will get the world back Wavy.

Max B revealed he will be released from prison on Nov. 9 and already has big plans.

“I can’t wait to get in the studio,” Max said. There’s a lot of artists out there, too many to name. I’m looking forward to working with the big names, the head honchos. I’m not going to put myself in a box. I’m open for all that but they gotta be A-list. I’m fucking with A-list. If this shit ain’t A-list, I can’t fuck with it.”

