NE-YO Drops Sultry New Single and Video “Show Me”

image001 (2)

Three-time Grammy award-winning hitmaker NE-YO has released his latest single, “Show Me,” via Compound Entertainment. The sensual anthem explores electric chemistry and desire, with NE-YO’s signature smooth vocals setting the tone. He croons, “Girl, can you show me? Gimme passion. Baby, if you really ‘bout that action, you gotta show me,” bringing the themes of connection to life.

The music video complements the track’s seductive energy, featuring NE-YO walking into a store for a suit fitting. The scene takes a steamy turn as the woman assisting him imagines romantic moments—from dates to a jacuzzi encounter.

“Show Me” follows NE-YO’s electrifying halftime performance at the 2024 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, TX, where he thrilled fans alongside Arizona State and Iowa State’s marching bands before delivering a medley of his greatest hits.

Advertisement