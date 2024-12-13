Roc Marciano and The Alchemist have both had a busy and accomplished 2024. Marci released Marciology in March and also appeared on projects from Mach Hommy, DJ Muggs, T.F., and Brother Ali. Alchemist won a BET Award for Best Producer, released a solo project, The Genuine Articulate, collaborated with Hit-Boy & Big Hit for Black & Whites, produced Kendrick Lamar’s surgical “Meet The Grahams,” and contributed production to projects from A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Schoolboy Q, Big Sean, Action Bronson, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher & Boldy James.

But it’s only right that these two masters of hip-hop artistry reconvene to close out the year on a high note with their monumental new project The Skeleton Key; which is now available.

Following the release of the project’s first single and video, “Chopstick”, which Stereogum described as “vintage Roc Marciano, with tons of terse and obliquely written punchlines delivered nonchalantly” and Fader depicted as “a haunting loop seemingly pulled from a Giallo movie, and Marciano offering vivid Mafioso bars with a trademark sneer” and Billboard labeled as “Roc playing the reliable narrator of his own exploits.”

Advertisement

The Skeleton Key is an intimate affair, as it has no guest features and all Alchemist production. Following the success of their critically acclaimed 2022 collaboration, The Elephant Man’s Bones, the latest entry is poised to further solidify their status as undisputed trailblazers and tastemakers.

With over 15 years of friendship and collaboration, Roc Marciano and The Alchemist have honed a partnership that transcends the ordinary. Their creative synergy has produced timeless compositions that not only redefine the genre but has also inspired the generation of artists that have followed. Speaking on their partnership, Roc Marciano declares:“Me & Alchemist, we the gatekeepers, Key Makers, your shit don’t shake unless we sanction it.”

Both Roc Marciano and The Alchemist boast illustrious discographies that have shaped how hip-hop has sounded over the last decade. Roc, a pioneer of the modern underground sound, has shaped a unique style that blends razor-sharp lyricism with soulful minimalism, laying the foundation for countless artists to follow. Meanwhile, The Alchemist’s production is the definition of legendary, and his roll call of collaborations with icons continues to expand every year.

The Skeleton Key merges all of their individual qualities together, offering the culture a collection of tracks that blend innovation with authenticity, and also highlights their shared philosophy of creating art that stands the test of time; while cementing their legacy as leaders and trendsetters in the field of communication through music. Above all else, Roc x ALC created The Skeleton Key as a thank-you to their fans and comes from a place of gratitude for their continued support. It took ten years for The Elephant Man’s Bones to come to fruition; Roc x Alc didn’t want to their respective fan bases to wait that long for a new entry. Fan-dedicated, The Skelton Key is two masters at the height of their powers collaborating on a timeless piece of art.