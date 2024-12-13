SAINt JHN Drops New Single “GLITCHING”

Grammy-winning artist SAINt JHN has released his latest single, “GLITCHING,” accompanied by an electrifying music video. Announced as part of the Coachella 2025 lineup, SAINt JHN continues to captivate fans with his unique blend of raw emotion and lyrical depth.

“GLITCHING” dives into the emotional turbulence of relationships, exploring themes of uncertainty and longing. With poignant lyrics like “Can you go slowly when you leave?” and “Feel like we been through this before, or am I tripping?”, the track speaks to the complexities of modern love.

The song’s catchy hook and introspective tone provide a glimpse into the duality of heartbreak and resilience, cementing SAINt JHN’s reputation as a masterful storyteller. Fans can expect an unforgettable performance of the single at Coachella next year.

