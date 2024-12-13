Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Reunite for Landmark Album ‘Missionary’

Global icon Snoop Dogg has released his highly anticipated studio album, Missionary, produced by longtime collaborator Dr. Dre. The album, available via Death Row, Aftermath, and Interscope, marks the first joint effort from the legendary duo since Snoop’s 1994 debut, Doggystyle. Nearly three decades later, their chemistry is as powerful as ever.

Missionary is a milestone for Snoop, serving as the 20th album of his storied career. More than just a collection of songs, it is a cultural moment, solidifying the duo’s legacy while introducing a fresh chapter for one of music’s most iconic partnerships.

Fans got a preview of the album with singles like “Outta Da Blue” featuring Alus, “Another Part of Me” featuring Sting, and “Gorgeous” featuring Jhené Aiko. The tracks debuted at No. 29 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, marking Snoop and Dre’s return to the chart after 13 years.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Snoop says, “We [still] in love with what we do. I’m peaking right now and Dr. Dre see that. He brings the best out of me because he’s particular about everything I say, the way I deliver it, the fuckin’ music and the concept of the songs.”

With Missionary, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre celebrate their past and reaffirm their relevance and mastery in shaping the future of music.