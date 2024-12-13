Snoop Dogg, a huge Los Angeles Lakers fan, didn’t hold back when discussing the team’s struggles during a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take. The legendary rapper called for significant roster changes, reflecting the frustrations shared by many in the Lakers fanbase.

“I think we need to make some changes,” Snoop said bluntly. “We brought back the exact same team from last year. No disrespect, but that ain’t gonna cut it. We need to make some moves and move some people around… make some adjustments. Jeanie and what’s the dude’s name?”

That’s when host Stephen A. Smith chimed in, “Rob Pelinka.”

“Yeah, hello? Where you at? What you doing?” Snoop continued, calling out the Lakers’ general manager. “Come on, man, make some moves, some adjustments. There’s people out there that we can have on our squad, and you just gotta make that decision that it’s time to make that move because, as Lakers fans… y’all are on the clock. Y’all got to hurry up before we end up cussing y’all out, going all one like we normally do. Right now we’re on television being very professional, but on Instagram, y’all can get it.”

Snoop’s unfiltered comments come as the Lakers struggle to find consistency, posting a 3-7 record over their last 10 games. With a critical stretch ahead, the team faces a prime opportunity to make adjustments, as players across the league become trade-eligible on December 15. The trade deadline looms on February 6, leaving the Lakers with limited time to shake up their roster.

Now get this, various reports indicate the team is targeting reinforcements, particularly at the point guard and center positions. Speculation has surfaced about a potential trade for veteran big man Jonas Valančiūnas from the Washington Wizards. Additionally, rumors suggest the Lakers might consider signing Markelle Fultz, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, who is currently a free agent.