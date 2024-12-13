Will Smith and Joyner Lucas Team Up for Empowering New Single “TANTRUM”

GRAMMY-winning artist and actor Will Smith joins rapper Joyner Lucas for their powerful new single, TANTRUM, released via The Orchard. The track serves as a raw letter to their inner children, addressing past struggles with high-energy production co-created by Leo Son and Lucas. Trading impactful verses, the duo channels anger and resilience, delivering an anthem of determination and growth.

The TANTRUM music video, directed by Joyner Lucas and Matthew Bordenave, features vibrant animation by Cartuna Cartoon. The visuals portray cartoon versions of Smith and Lucas overcoming symbolic obstacles like falling skyscrapers and desert mountains, mirroring the song’s theme of personal perseverance.

Following his triumphant return to music earlier this year, Smith continues his inspiring streak with TANTRUM. Earlier releases like “You Can Make It,” featuring Fridayy and Sunday Service Choir, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Gospel chart, while “WORK OF ART,” a collaboration with Russ and Jaden Smith, showcased his versatility.

