50 Cent Discusses Diddy Allegations and Netflix Project on GMA3

This afternoon on GMA3: What You Need to Know, rapper 50 Cent addressed allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Reflecting on their longstanding dynamic, he dismissed notions of animosity, calling it “competitive energy.”

While discussing his upcoming Netflix special, 50 Cent acknowledged the challenges of the project. “It’s a difficult project because every day there’s new accusations coming out,” he explained.

When asked if he foresaw the volume of allegations, 50 Cent admitted, “No. Not this bad. Not this much stuff. I don’t think anyone could have anticipated as many accusations that took place.”

As the situation evolves, 50 Cent’s involvement underscores the gravity of the unfolding narrative.