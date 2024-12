We love positive news in Hip-Hop. Salute to DJ Khaled, who has officially gone to the diamond. The RIAA-certified diamond single is “I’m the One” featuring Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, and Quavo.

“ALERT ! @wethebest IM THE ONE OFFICIALLY CERTIFIED DIAMOND. GOD IS THE GREATEST! Bless up,” Khaled wrote on Instagram.

Check out the celebration below.

