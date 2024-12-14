In the heart of Times Square, where culture and creativity collide, hip-hop artist Dave East was honored with a one-of-a-kind art piece by Splat Werkz during a private dinner hosted by publicist Roseay at Brooklyn Chop House. The intimate gathering brought together a select group of influential figures, including celebrity realtor Jiton Greene, culture influencer Lynn Hobson, iHeart/Sirius personality Jazmyn Summers, actress and entrepreneur Nicole Murphy, and restaurant owner Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins.

The focal point of the evening was the presentation of the Splat Werkz masterpiece—a breathtaking canvas that captured the essence of Dave East and his journey. Created by artists PJ, Karol, and Jonathan, the artwork featured intricate details that celebrated East’s iconic style, including his signature iced-out chains and watch. The team went above and beyond to bring this vision to life, incorporating SNS powder to mimic the glimmer of diamonds. The result was a stunning, lifelike tribute that seamlessly blended creativity and craftsmanship.

This piece held deep sentimental value for Dave East, as it paid homage to his late best friend Kiing Shooter. The artwork serves as a poignant reminder that Shooter continues to watch over East, guiding him through life and his flourishing career. The emotional resonance of the piece added a profound layer of meaning to the evening, making the celebration not just about art but also about friendship and legacy.

As guests enjoyed the exceptional cuisine at Brooklyn Chop House, the atmosphere was one of unity and inspiration. Plates of expertly prepared dishes complemented heartfelt conversations and vibrant energy, setting the perfect stage for the fusion of hip-hop and art. The evening demonstrated how these two forms of self-expression, though seemingly distinct, share a powerful synergy. Both are rooted in storytelling, culture, and authenticity, making their partnership an undeniable force.

Dave East’s appreciation for the Splat Werkz piece was palpable as he expressed gratitude for the thoughtful gesture. The artists’ ability to capture his journey, style, and personal loss in such a dynamic way spoke to the transformative power of art and its ability to honor the legacies of those we hold dear.

The night was an a sincere display enduring the connection between hip-hop and art. In a world where both mediums thrive on individuality and innovation, they prove time and time again to be a perfect marriage. This celebration at Brooklyn Chop House was more than an event—it was a moment that highlighted the beauty of collaboration, culture, and creativity in the heart of New York City.

Photography: Melissa Stoll