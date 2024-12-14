Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s abc cocina has officially reintroduced its much-anticipated lunch service, and it’s a treat you don’t want to miss. Nestled in Manhattan’s Union Square, this Latin-fusion gem reopens its doors for lunchtime beginning Wednesday, October 30th, offering an elevated and vibrant dining experience that perfectly pairs Jean-Georges’ culinary creativity with bold, fresh flavors.

On a recent visit, my 8-year-old daughter Felicity and I explored the revamped lunch menu, which delivered on every level. The restaurant, with its cutesy upscale ambiance, radiates warmth while serving dishes that boast farm-to-table freshness. From the moment we arrived, we were greeted by a menu designed to satisfy every palate, featuring a variety of appetizers, tacos, bowls, and more.

A Taste of the Menu

We began with table snacks like guacamole and tomato salsa paired with warm, crunchy tortillas, and delightful empanadas—our favorites being the spiced ground beef and celery root with tomato salsa and the kabocha squash and mozzarella paired with green apple and pumpkin seed sauce.

Next, we sampled the taco offerings, which were a highlight of the menu. The roasted mushroom taco with sour cherry mole and kale slaw was a standout, as was the crispy gulf flounder taco with aioli and cabbage-chili pickle. Each bite was a burst of fresh and inventive flavors.

We also couldn’t resist the quesadillas. The shaved beef quesadilla with cucumber-avocado crema was a satisfying blend of smoky and creamy, while the wild rice bowl topped with market-fresh vegetables added a lighter, yet equally satisfying option.

What to Expect

Lunch is available Wednesday through Friday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, seamlessly transitioning into happy hour and dinner service. Guests can choose from the à la carte menu or opt for a $38 prix-fixe option, which is perfect for those wanting to sample a bit of everything. The menu honors abc cocina’s classics like ground beef empanadas and crispy flounder tacos while introducing fresh additions, such as market bowls with avocado, marinated beans, and salsa verde.

More Than Just Lunch

abc cocina offers more than just exquisite dishes—it provides an experience. Whether you’re dining at the lively bar, sharing small plates with friends, or enjoying a candlelit date, the atmosphere is inviting for all occasions. With house-made cocktails like sangria and margaritas available in single servings or large-format pitchers, every meal feels like a celebration.

The Team Behind the Magic

Under the leadership of proprietor Jean-Georges Vongerichten, executive chef Ayaka Guido, and executive pastry chef Ashley Drum, abc cocina continues to innovate while staying true to its roots.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, lunch at abc cocina is a culinary journey worth savoring. From the vibrant dishes to the welcoming ambiance, this Union Square treasure is the perfect midday escape for foodies and families alike.

Watch a recap of our mommy and me lunch below!