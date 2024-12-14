Master P’s Son Hercy Miller Among Suspects in Refrigerator Theft

Hercy Miller

Hercy Miller, Master P’s son, was one of three men arrested for stealing a refrigerator on the Southern Utah University campus.

24-year-old Miller, along with 20-year-old Brock Felder and 25-year-old Peter Dadson, stole the fridge from the SUU Bookstore on Nov. 11. Surveillance footage shows the men loading the fridges into cars.

Police saw the stolen fridge in the home of one of the suspects. “[It] could be seen through the glass window of the front door while standing outside on the porch,” authorities said.

The suspects confessed to the theft and assumed they were being thrown out. According to KSL News Radio, the theft is a third-degree felony.