He’s known for crashing weddings, but over the weekend, Owen Wilson took “crashing” to a whole new level when he joined Travis Scott onstage during his performance of “FE!N” at Rolling Loud, much to the surprise and delight of the audience.

Wilson joined Scott on the rain-soaked stage as the song began, coming out and announcing “I’m feining for more” as pyrotechnics lit up the stage. Video footage shared to X (formerly Twitter) shows Wilson jumping around and pumping his fist as Scott performs his 2023 hit.

However, the performance was not an indication that Wilson will be leaving acting and entering the world of hip-hop anytime soon. The performance was reportedly staged as part of Wilson’s upcoming film, Rolling Loud, a comedy in which he stars opposite Matt Rife about a father who ventures to the music festival with his son and co-worker (Rife).

Scott, however, appeared thrilled to be joined by Wilson, posting a clip from the performance with the caption “made mi day” on his Instagram story, followed by a photo of Wilson’s iconic 1996 film “Bottle Rocket” with the caption “lej” (assumed to be a reference to Wilson’s legendary status).

The film Rolling Loud, which is written and directed by American High‘s Jeremy Garelic, is set to be released in 2025. In addition to his involvement in the film, Rife is currently in the midst of his Stay Golden Tour while Wilson has just wrapped up his second season of Disney+’s acclaimed Marvel series Loki. Scott, meanwhile, is set to headline at Coachella in April.