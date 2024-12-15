On December 4th, Stephen and Ayesha Curry, co-founders of Eat. Learn. Play., kicked off their 12th annual Christmas with the Currys at Madison Park Academy in Oakland, delivering an unforgettable holiday experience to over 200 students. With the uplifting theme of Giving Joy, the event celebrated community, literacy, and festive cheer while unveiling a major new initiative to transform elementary school libraries in Oakland.

A Day of Joy and Giving

Students at Madison Park Academy were treated to a holiday extravaganza that included:

A Holiday-Themed Petting Zoo: Featuring baby ponies, piglets, chickens, and more.

Featuring baby ponies, piglets, chickens, and more. Backpacks Packed with Supplies: Each student received a backpack filled with school essentials, courtesy of Eat. Learn. Play. and Under Armour.

Each student received a backpack filled with school essentials, courtesy of Eat. Learn. Play. and Under Armour. Holiday Field Day: Students got active with fun and engaging competitions.

Adding to the holiday spirit, students explored a pop-up book fair in partnership with Literati, selecting diverse and age-appropriate books to take home, fostering a love of reading and building personal libraries.

A Bold Commitment to Literacy

During the event, Eat. Learn. Play. announced a groundbreaking initiative to renovate elementary school libraries across the Oakland Unified School District starting in 2025. Madison Park Academy’s newly refreshed library was unveiled during the celebration, featuring:

New Books: Curated selections kids are excited to read.

Curated selections kids are excited to read. Modern Library Furniture: Creating inviting spaces for students.

Creating inviting spaces for students. Additional Grants: Offering resources for students and faculty to thrive.

This initiative is part of the foundation’s ongoing mission to improve literacy rates in Oakland, where nearly half of elementary students perform below grade level. Earlier this year, Eat. Learn. Play. committed $25 million to advance literacy through one-on-one tutoring and other impactful programs.

Inspiring Creativity

Students also participated in a workshop led by KABOOM! and Pixar artists, sketching and designing their ideal schoolyards, sparking creativity and a vision for improved play spaces.

Community Partnership Makes It Possible

The success of Christmas with the Currys is credited to the support of a dedicated network of corporate and community partners, including Under Armour, Pixar, Kaiser Permanente, Golden State Warriors, Ghirardelli Chocolate, Joie, Chase, PLEZi, and many more. Together, they helped deliver resources and experiences to Oakland students that will resonate far beyond the holiday season.

Why It Matters

Christmas with the Currys is more than a holiday tradition—it’s a commitment to making a lasting impact in Oakland. The Curry family’s dedication to addressing literacy challenges highlights the foundation’s core mission to empower children through education, nutrition, and play.

“This year’s Christmas with the Currys builds on our literacy movement and our vision to create brighter futures for Oakland students,” said Chris Helfrich, President & CEO of Eat. Learn. Play.

A Vision for the Future

As Eat. Learn. Play. continues its work in Oakland, the organization’s initiatives serve as a beacon of hope, addressing systemic challenges and fostering vibrant communities. The Currys’ dedication ensures that every child has access to the tools and opportunities they need to thrive, one joyful experience at a time.