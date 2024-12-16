4th Rope Wrestling Caps Inaugural Year with Sold-Out Heels Have Eyes IV Event in Atlanta

On Dec. 12, 2024, 4th Rope Wrestling celebrated the end of its first year with Heels Have Eyes IV: Steel Praying, captivating a sold-out crowd at The CenterStage in Atlanta, Georgia. Under the leadership of hip-hop icons Westside Gunn and Smoke DZA, the event seamlessly merged professional wrestling with hip-hop culture, delivering an unforgettable night of entertainment.

The show featured live performances from hip-hop legends Onyx and Big K.R.I.T., adding an extra layer of energy to the electric atmosphere. Wrestling fans witnessed history as The Hardy Boys claimed the inaugural Fourth Rope Tag Team Championship, solidifying the promotion’s growing reputation for high-caliber matches and star power.

“The Atlanta crowd was electric, and I am so grateful for us having so much love shown to us, and so excited to show the world what 4th Rope plans to do next. It only goes up from here, and last night was a reflection of our love for wrestling. We are so grateful for everyone who came out last night.”

The match card delivered nonstop action. Joe Hendry triumphed over Joe Alonzo, and Fourth Rope Heavyweight Champion Zilla Fatu retained his title against NZo. TNA Women’s Knockout Champion Masha Slamovitch took on rising star Top-Tier Tiara James, while appearances by Matt Cardona, Powerhouse Hobbs, Violence is Forever, and AJ Francis further elevated the night.

Ringside appearances by Killer Mike and Young Joc added to the star-studded atmosphere, while a special event merch capsule sold out in just 90 minutes, underscoring the brand’s cultural impact.

As 4th Rope Wrestling looks ahead, Heels Have Eyes IV served as a powerful statement of its ambitions, uniting the worlds of hip-hop and professional wrestling with thrilling success.