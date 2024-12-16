6ix9ine Released from Brooklyn’s MDC with New Probation Requirements

6ix9ine is back a free man. The rapper was released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn this past Thursday.

According to the Tribune, conditions for Tekashi’s arrest are an extension of his probation, a homestay order, and electronic monitoring.

Akademiks shared a video of the rapper traveling in a sprinter, teasing a First Day Out freestyle.

6ix9ine free after a short bid. FIRST DAY OUT freestyle might be otw. pic.twitter.com/8sYO4ayfdZ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 13, 2024

In November, Tekashi 6ix9ine was mere months away from wrapping up his probation before being violated last month for failing to report plans to travel and several drug test failures. Associated Press has confirmed it reports that the rapper agreed to a plea deal that would see him serve an additional month of jail time. The agreement has also extended the terms of his probation.

TheSource.com is currently updating this story.