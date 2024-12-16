A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hosts Charity Concert to Support Financial Literacy in Schools

The R.A.R.E. Foundation is excited to host its first-ever charity concert, featuring a live performance by multi-platinum artist A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and hosted by the renowned DJ Envy of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. This unforgettable event will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at Amazura Concert Hall in Queens, New York.

Open to all ages, this family-friendly concert is more than just a night of incredible music—it’s a mission-driven effort to support The R.A.R.E. Foundation’s “Educate a Student, Protect Yourself” campaign. The initiative provides New York City students with essential financial literacy education and identity protection resources.

DJ Envy, deeply inspired by The R.A.R.E. Foundation’s impact, eagerly joined the cause. “When I learned about their work in teaching students how to manage their finances and safeguard their identities, I knew I had to get involved,” shared DJ Envy. “This isn’t just about music—it’s about giving the next generation the tools they need to thrive.”

A Night of Music and Meaningful Impact

Beyond the thrilling performances, each ticket purchased comes with over $1,200 worth of financial literacy resources, including:

1-Year Equifax Complete Premier Membership

“The Power of Credit” e-book

“Who Stole My Identity?” e-book by Kid Kredit

A 12-Course Digital Financial Literacy Curriculum

A Free Credit Consultation

Proceeds from the event will directly support expanding financial literacy programs in New York City schools, empowering students to build secure and informed financial futures.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: Doors open at 7 PM | Show starts at 8 PM

Doors open at 7 PM | Show starts at 8 PM Location: Amazura Concert Hall, 91-12 144th Pl, Jamaica, NY 11435

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to enjoy a night of music while making a difference in the lives of young students.