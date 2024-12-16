Andre 3000 recently addressed why OutKast has yet to record a new album, pointing to a lack of “chemistry” with his longtime collaborator Big Boi.

It all went down during an interview with Rolling Stone, Andre explained, “I think it’s a chemistry thing. We have to be wanting to do it.”

Get this, the Atlanta legend also shared his declining interest in rap music. “It’s hard for me to make a rap, period, you know,” Andre said, adding, “Sometimes I’m in the belief of ‘Let things be.’”

What’s more, when it comes to the chances of a reunion album seem slim, as Andre admitted he and Big Boi are now “further away from it” than ever before. Reflecting on OutKast’s prime, he acknowledged their undeniable chemistry at the time but reasoned that not all things are meant to last forever. “It was a great time in life, and our chemistry was at a certain place that was undeniable. And I think the audience sometimes believes that something has to last forever, and I don’t think that.”

That’s making it clear when you think about what’s holding up the project.

Taking you back, Andre 3000’s New Blue Sun, his first solo album released in November 2023, is nominated for Album of the Year at the GRAMMY Awards. This marks his first nod in that category since OutKast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below won the award in 2003, becoming only the second Hip-Hop act to achieve that honor.