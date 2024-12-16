Andre 3000 Says New Outkast Music is ‘Further Away’ Than Ever, Cites Chemistry Disconnect

Will we get new Outkast music one day? Highlight doubt it. Speaking with Andre Gee at Rolling Stone, 3 stacks revealed he and Big Boi are “further away from it than we’ve ever been.”

What caused the separation on music? 3000 says “I think it’s a chemistry thing. We have to be wanting to do it. It’s hard for me to make a rap, period, you know? And sometimes I’m in the belief of ‘Let things be.’”

You can read the full feature below.

What is Outkast’s greatest song? If you ask Big Boi, it’s “SpottieOttieDopaliscious.” Speaking on Complex’s GOAT Talk, Big Boi detailed why.

“Because the horns,” Big Boi said. “It’s just so enchanting. So when you get in the Cadillac, you turn that on and you ride around.”

