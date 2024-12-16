Chris Rock returned to the Saturday Night Live stage on December 14, hosting the show for the fourth time in his legendary career. True to form, the comedic icon wasted no time turning his opening monologue into a biting, laugh-out-loud commentary on current events. No one was safe from his sharp wit—not Jake Paul, not Donald Trump, and certainly not Elon Musk.

Rock kicked things off by roasting YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul over his upcoming fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson. “Who is this Jake Paul? This 27-year-old punching a 60-year-old in the face,” Rock quipped. “Is this what the white man has reduced himself to? Stop it! Who’s he going to fight next, Morgan Freeman? I hate Jake Paul. I got landlord hate for him.” The crowd erupted in laughter as Rock painted a hilarious yet scathing picture of the absurdity of the fight.

Switching gears, Rock addressed the recent assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson with his signature blend of humor and commentary. “I really feel sorry for the family. Everybody’s fixated on how good-looking this guy looks,” he said, adding, “If he looked like Jonah Hill, no one would care. They’d already given him the chair already—he’d be dead. But he actually killed a man—a man with a family, a man with kids. I have condolences. This is a real person, you know? But you also got to go, ‘You know, sometimes drug dealers get shot.’”

The comedian then took aim at former President Donald Trump and his controversial deportation policies, delivering a jab that fused politics with humor. “Menendez brothers are getting out of jail—just in time to get deported,” Rock joked. “Trump is going to deport their ass, you murdering Mexicans!”

Even Elon Musk wasn’t spared. Rock called out Musk’s growing list of children while throwing in a clever nod to the billionaire’s South African roots. “He’s working with the number one African American in the world. The richest African American in the world: Elon Musk. That’s right. He is African American. Elon’s got more kids than the Cleveland Browns. Nobody knows how to get rid of people like a South African.”

Rock’s monologue reminded fans why he’s one of comedy’s all-time greats. With his fearless approach to tackling sensitive topics and his unmatched ability to make audiences laugh while thinking critically, Rock’s SNL appearance was a hit.

This wasn’t his first rodeo, either—Rock previously hosted SNL in 2020, 2014, and 1996 and was a cast member from 1990 to 1993. His return to the iconic Studio 8H stage reaffirmed his place as a comedy legend who’s never afraid to say what’s on his mind.

As always, Chris Rock left audiences both laughing and pondering the punchlines—exactly the way he likes it.

Watch below.