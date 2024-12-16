The galaxy’s mysteries have landed on Earth as Curry Brand unveiled its latest electrifying drop today: the Curry 12 and Spawn Flotro ‘Extraterrestrial.’ Now available on UA.com, Under Armour Brand Houses, and through select distribution partners, the collection boldly embraces neon green hues and iridescent finishes to captivate basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike.
The ‘Extraterrestrial’ concept channels the allure of the unknown. Bright greens and futuristic textures reflect humanity’s curiosity about alien life while echoing Stephen Curry’s almost otherworldly abilities on the court. His skill, creativity, and precision raise the question: is Curry even of this world?
The Curry 12 ‘Extraterrestrial’ features a bold neon green and black design. The TPU sidewall and heel counter sport a textured green-and-black pattern reminiscent of alien skin, while black accents balance the eye-catching palette. As with every Curry 12 release, the sneaker is designed for peak performance on the court, offering both style and substance.
Complementing the Curry 12 is the Spawn Flotro ‘Extraterrestrial’ . Known for its functionality and futuristic aesthetic, the Spawn Flotro continues this theme with green iridescent detailing and black mesh across the upper. Its neon green Flow outsole not only adds visual impact but also delivers top-tier traction and support, ensuring athletes stay grounded while taking their game to the next level.
This latest Curry Brand release underscores its knack for blending performance-driven technology with creative storytelling. The ‘Extraterrestrial’ collection is a cosmic slam dunk—pairing Curry’s iconic on-court prowess with designs that feel light-years ahead of the competition.