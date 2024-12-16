This lookalike phenomenon is going crazy. Drake surprised fans by donating $17,000 (USD $10,000) as the main prize for a Toronto bakery’s lookalike competition held in his honor.

The “Started From the Bottom” Billboard Award winning icon reached out to Casuals Cakery via Instagram, writing, “I’m adding 10 bands to the lookalike contest. For the main prize.” Overwhelmed, the bakery replied, “I can’t believe this is ur account and u know about this omg i love you.”

Get this, the event saw participants dressed in humorous renditions of Drake, including “Ozempic Drake,” “Denim Drake,” and “Durag Drake.” However, Makayla Chambers, known as ‘Girl Drake,’ claimed victory by mimicking Drake’s look with an oversized beige sweatshirt, black pants, pigtails, and a fake goatee.

What’s more in Drake showing love fashion, he reshared videos of the event on Instagram with laughing emojis, adding, “I love this city.” Lookalike contests have been gaining popularity, as seen in October when a Timothée Chalamet event in New York City attracted massive crowds before being shut down by police.