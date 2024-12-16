Flau’jae Unveils Music Video for “Legendary Flows” from ‘Best of Both Worlds’ Deluxe

Hip-hop artist and NCAA basketball star Flau’jae has released a new music video for “Legendary Flows,” a standout track from her Best of Both Worlds Deluxe EP. The deluxe edition, released last month, features four new songs and includes a previously dropped video for “Master Plan.”

Flau’jae’s rise continues with Forbes recently naming her one of the most influential athletes under 30. The original Best of Both Worlds EP, released in June 2024, showcases her dual talents with nine tracks featuring collaborations with Lil Wayne, NLE Choppa, and 2Rare.

With her dynamic presence in both sports and music, Flau’jae cements her status as a cultural powerhouse, delivering creativity and impact across multiple arenas.

