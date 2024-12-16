Fresh Juice Creative Agency Launches with Award-Winning Adidas Campaign

Introducing Fresh Juice, a new collaborative creative agency co-founded by three cultural leaders: Che Kothari, Tanisha Scott, and Kieran Khan. With a vast background in music, arts, entertainment, and culture, Fresh Juice is dedicated to transforming the way visual storytelling resonates across the globe. Driven by their shared passion to create culturally impactful experiences, Fresh Juice bridges the gap between art and industry, infusing every project with originality and depth.

With authenticity at its core, Fresh Juice is about connecting people through impactful storytelling and collaborative innovation. As a team founded by people of color, we hold inclusivity as our foundation, bringing perspectives that honor diversity and integrity while amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Our mission is to deliver powerful, fresh narratives that celebrate the richness, diversity, and beauty of cultures around the world.

The Fresh Juice team has collaborated with some of the most iconic artists and brands in the world, creating work that has reached millions across all forms of media. Kieran Khan’s career boasts collaborations with icons such as The Marley’s, Buju Banton, and Sean Paul, to latin and hip-hop heavyweights such as Nicky Jam & Cardi B, whom in which he has directed and produced visuals and campaigns that push creative boundaries. Tanisha Scott has established herself as a premier creative director and choreographer, working with top talent across the entertainment industry and setting standards for innovation and impact. Che Kothari has created work and live moments with stars like Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jhené Aiko, Machel Montano and Ashanti, cementing his influence in shaping cultural and creative narratives. Their combined expertise spans projects that define culture, positioning them as leaders at the intersection of arts, entertainment, and social impact.

Advertisement

Meet the Founders

● Che Kothari, Co-Founder/Partner: Known for his extensive contributions to arts and culture, Che combines his roles as a creative director, photographer, video director & producer, and artist manager to effect change in communities worldwide. Che’s work is a testament to the transformative power of art as a tool for raising consciousness and empowering individuals to reach their highest potential.

● Tanisha Scott, Co-Founder/Partner: With nearly two decades of entertainment industry experience, Tanisha brings a unique vision and strategic oversight to Fresh Juice. Known for her collaborative insight, she serves as a creative liaison, connecting talent with transformative opportunities. Her role centers on building impactful partnerships and championing new voices, giving artists and brands access to fresh, innovative projects.

● Kieran Khan, Co-Founder/Partner: Kieran, a gifted visual director, editor and creative director who joined The Recording Academy in 2023, Kieran utilizes his industry recognition to uplift the creative BIPOC community. He frequently hosts masterclasses and mentors up-and-coming talents in his community in visual storytelling.

Fresh Juice is gearing up to deliver bold, fresh content and creative development for today’s artists. Their unique approach will fuel visual storytelling that resonates with modern audiences, setting new benchmarks for innovative brand activations and creative experiences. Fresh Juice aims to infuse every collaboration with the vibrant perspectives and cultural integrity that have defined each founder’s career. Their first project was a campaign for Adidas and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment’s Toronto Football Club which was released to major acclaim and won the Clio Gold Award for Sports Campaign of the year.