In the world of hip-hop and reality TV, unconventional relationships often grab headlines, and the dynamic between comedian Nick Cannon and “Selling Sunset” star Bri Tiesi is no exception. Two years ago, the couple welcomed their son Legendary, Tiesi’s first child and Cannon’s eighth out of twelve. While the multi-faceted entertainer’s blended family often sparks curiosity, Bri Tiesi is setting the record straight: she and Nick are very much a couple—albeit one with a unique approach to love and partnership.

On a recent episode of the Wednesdays podcast, Tiesi, 33, opened up about their relationship, addressing public misconceptions. “I’d like to be very clear. We don’t co-parent; we are very much together,” she told host Sophie Habboo. Tiesi went on to explain the nature of their bond, saying, “Basically, he has other partners, and we’re just open and happy, and that’s our thing … People call it all kinds of s–t. I call it, ‘I do what I want to do.’”

Tiesi, who describes herself as someone who doesn’t seek a “conventional relationship,” revealed that she’s not a jealous person and appreciates the freedom their arrangement provides. “I don’t want a full, live-in person I’m responsible for,” she said. “I feel like this is probably — which is so crazy — the healthiest relationship I’ve ever had. We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don’t argue, nothing.”

Advertisement

Their connection isn’t just about romance but also shared parenting goals. Tiesi praised Cannon, 44, for being a hands-on father to their 2-year-old son Legendary, calling him the “best dad.” Despite his demanding schedule as a TV host, comedian, and music producer, Cannon ensures he stays present in their child’s life. Tiesi emphasized their effort to prioritize family time: “We set aside time on our calendars to be together, and he’s very involved.”

As one of six women to share children with Cannon, Tiesi acknowledged the complexities of their arrangement, noting that Nick meets each partner where they are emotionally. “The people he doesn’t deal with don’t necessarily want or need him around, but I feel like anyone that chooses that or wants that, he’s happy to do that.”

In an era where traditional relationships are continually being redefined, Tiesi and Cannon’s openness about their arrangement is a refreshing take on modern love. For Bri, it’s a relationship that works, rooted in mutual respect and understanding—a narrative that challenges societal norms and embraces individuality. As Tiesi puts it: “I do what I want to do,” and she’s unapologetically making it work.

Thoughts?