President Biden Grants ‘Southwest T’ Clemency in Largest Single-Day Act

In a historic act of mercy, President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of approximately 1,500 individuals who were released from prison and placed on home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, he has granted pardons to 39 Americans convicted of nonviolent crimes. This marks the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history, surpassing even the record set by President Barack Obama in 2017.

Among those granted clemency is Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, co-founder of the “Black Mafia Family,” who had been serving a 30-year prison sentence. Flenory was released to home confinement four years ago as COVID-19 swept through U.S. prisons, creating a public health crisis. Last week, President Biden officially commuted Flenory’s sentence, solidifying his freedom.

The clemency initiative, announced Thursday, applies to individuals who have served at least one year of home confinement and demonstrated rehabilitation. During the height of the pandemic, prisons became hotspots for the virus, with one in five inmates contracting COVID-19, according to The Associated Press. Early releases were implemented as a mitigation measure, and Biden’s commutations provide a permanent resolution for many of those cases.

“America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances,” President Biden said in a statement. “As president, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation, restoring opportunity for Americans to participate in daily life and contribute to their communities, and taking steps to remove sentencing disparities for non-violent offenders, especially those convicted of drug offenses.”

The clemency recipients range in age from 36 to 75 and include men and women who have turned their lives around. White House officials highlighted several notable examples, such as a woman who has led emergency response teams during natural disasters, a church deacon who became an addiction and youth counselor, a doctoral student in molecular biosciences, and a decorated military veteran.

One of the individuals pardoned is Trynitha Fulton, a Louisiana resident who pleaded guilty to participating in a payroll fraud scheme while working as a New Orleans middle school teacher in the early 2000s. Fulton was sentenced to three years of probation in 2008 and has since demonstrated significant rehabilitation.

The clemency comes amid calls from advocacy groups urging Biden to expand his use of presidential mercy. There is pressure for the administration to address federal death row cases and consider preemptive pardons for individuals involved in investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. These decisions may loom as Biden continues to review clemency petitions and consider broader measures before the conclusion of his term.

Clemency is a powerful presidential tool, allowing for pardons that eliminate guilt and punishment or commutations that reduce sentences without exoneration. While it is customary for presidents to exercise this authority late in their terms, Biden’s actions signal a significant commitment to criminal justice reform and addressing the disproportionate impact of past sentencing practices. As the president himself noted, “In court, the truth will prevail, but in clemency, mercy finds its place.”