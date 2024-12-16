Rolling Loud Closes 10-Year Anniversary with Historic Day 3

The third and final day of Rolling Loud’s 10-year anniversary proved unforgettable, cementing the festival’s status as the world’s largest hip-hop celebration. Playboi Carti headlined the Amazon Music stage, teasing tracks from his anticipated album I Am Music, including collaborations with The Weeknd and Metro Boomin. Festival co-founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif were spotted celebrating the close of the milestone weekend.

Day 3 featured surprises like Lil Baby bringing out Central Cee and 42 Dugg, Denzel Curry welcoming Ferg and TiaCorine, and Rich The Kid joined by Quavo. Additional performances from Bryson Tiller, Polo G, and more kept the crowd energized.

The weekend’s earlier highlights included Travis Scott’s helicopter arrival, a star-studded Day 2 lineup with Don Toliver and Kodak Black, and YG MARLEY bringing out Lauryn Hill. Day 1 saw Future’s fiery performance and JT’s solo debut.

Advertisement

Fans enjoyed interactive activations like Sprite’s basketball court, Snipes’ graffiti wall, and glam services at Bunny’s Bae Bar, among others. For remote viewers, the festival livestream offered performances and artist interviews on Twitch and Prime Video.

Rolling Loud’s 10-year celebration delivered on every level, uniting hip-hop fans worldwide in a historic weekend.