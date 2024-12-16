Rolling Loud Miami Day 2 Brings Epic Performances, Surprises, and Cultural Moments

Day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami’s 10-year anniversary delivered unforgettable moments, featuring headliners Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, and Sexyy Red. The energy at Hard Rock Stadium was electric as fans were treated to a mix of boundary-pushing performances, surprise guests, and unique experiences.

Travis Scott dominated the Amazon Music stage, arriving in true superstar fashion via helicopter. His set, which closed the night, was a cultural moment for the festival, cemented further when he brought out actor Owen Wilson, who is filming the upcoming Rolling Loud movie alongside comedian Matt Rife.

Surprises were a theme throughout the night. Kodak Black welcomed JT, Rob49, and Sexyy Red to the stage, while Don Toliver brought Offset for a crowd-led birthday celebration and Cash Cobain for “Fisherrr.” YG MARLEY shocked fans by bringing rap legend Lauryn Hill—his mother—to the stage. Other highlights included NLE Choppa’s high-energy set, Ski Mask the Slump God’s genre-blending performance, and a first-ever Rolling Loud appearance by female country artist Reyna Roberts. Lil Tjay also delivered, with a surprise guest spot from Dominican star Yailin La Más Viral.

Fans explored the buzzing festival grounds, with activations like Bunny’s Bae Bar for free glam services, Loud Cutz for haircuts, a Tattoo Parlour offering Panda-designed tattoos, and entertainment areas like a basketball court and Red Bull skatepark.

As the weekend builds to its finale, Day 3 promises more show-stopping moments, with Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, and others set to hit the stage. Fans unable to attend can catch the action via livestreams on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, Rolling Loud’s Twitch, and Prime Video, complete with exclusive artist interviews.

Rolling Loud Miami continues to redefine hip-hop festivals, blending music, culture, and unforgettable experiences. Stay tuned for live updates!