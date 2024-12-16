Snoop Dogg went to Apple Music and discussed his work with Dr. Dre on the Missionary album. In conversation with Zane Lowe, Snoop revealed how Dre gets to work.

“He knows exactly what he wants,” Snoop said. “You may not hear it, you may not know exactly what it is or you may feel like he’s making you do unnecessary things or repetitive things. But once it’s all finished, he needs what he needs to create the masterpiece. And his ear and his brain is a little bit different than ours, so he don’t hear or see what we hear or see in the studio.”

He added, “Back in the days, it was more like we was doing it together, because we was both learning. And it was more about me writing for him, writing for myself, and trying to paint a picture of what I thought he should be and what he should sound like. And then you speed the clock up to now, you got him writing for me, and painting a picture for me on what I should be and what I should sound like.”

You can see the full conversation below.

Global icon Snoop Dogg has released his highly anticipated studio album, Missionary, produced by longtime collaborator Dr. Dre. The album, available via Death Row, Aftermath, and Interscope, marks the first joint effort from the legendary duo since Snoop’s 1994 debut, Doggystyle. Nearly three decades later, their chemistry is as powerful as ever.

Missionary is a milestone for Snoop, serving as the 20th album of his storied career. More than just a collection of songs, it is a cultural moment, solidifying the duo’s legacy while introducing a fresh chapter for one of music’s most iconic partnerships.

Fans got a preview of the album with singles like “Outta Da Blue” featuring Alus, “Another Part of Me” featuring Sting, and “Gorgeous” featuring Jhené Aiko. The tracks debuted at No. 29 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, marking Snoop and Dre’s return to the chart after 13 years.

Reflecting on their collaboration, Snoop says, “We [still] in love with what we do. I’m peaking right now and Dr. Dre see that. He brings the best out of me because he’s particular about everything I say, the way I deliver it, the fuckin’ music and the concept of the songs.”

With Missionary, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre celebrate their past and reaffirm their relevance and mastery in shaping the future of music.